Russia expects VSMPO-Avisma JV with Boeing will restart operation — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia hopes the VSMPO-Avisma joint venture with Boeing in the Sverdlovsk Region will resume operation, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He also noted that Russia has not limited titanium exports, and American companies can continue to buy it.

"At one point, they [Americans] suspended purchases [of titanium]. However, we have not imposed any restrictions in this area, so our partners remain free to buy it. We also look forward to the resumption of operations at the VSMPO-Avisma joint venture with Boeing, located in the Titanium Valley in the Sverdlovsk Region. This is a joint investment and a mutually beneficial project that has, in particular, helped optimize production and logistics costs for the delivery of finished components," Manturov said.

Earlier, Manturov noted that Russia is prepared to consider renewed cooperation with Boeing on titanium purchases, should the American manufacturer be ready for it.

Ural Boeing Manufacturing, a joint venture between Boeing and VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, is based in the Titanium Valley special economic zone in the Sverdlovsk Region. VSMPO-Avisma is the world’s largest titanium producer. In 2022, Boeing announced it was suspending purchases of Russian titanium.

