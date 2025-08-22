Europe has imported over 55 bcm of LNG since start of summer season

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Europe continues to import record levels of liquefied natural gas (LNG), with deliveries to the region having exceeded 55 bln cubic meters (bcm) since the start of the summer season in April, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. Meanwhile net pumping of gas into European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities has surpassed 45 bcm of the required 61 bcm to make sure UGS facilities are 90% full by next winter.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 325 mln cubic meters (mcm) on August 20, according to GIE. Withdrawal has fallen to 20 mcm. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 82.2 bln cubic meters, which is 17% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 74.76% full (7.68 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 90.3% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU members to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather. Moreover, 10% flexibility is allowed in the event of difficult UGS filling conditions. That said, this requirement gives additional impetus to growth of gas prices on the European market. TASS calculations show that Europe’s net gas injection in the upcoming UGS filling season should reach at least 61 bln cubic meters to meet the 90% filling target, which is almost 50% higher than net injection in the previous year, representing one of the highest figures in history.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 12% in July, and around 14% in August. The gas purchase price averaged $410 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in July, and around $394 in August.

Europe imported almost 63 bcm of LNG during the previous heating season, the third-highest figure for the period. Only in two previous winter seasons more regasified gas was supplied from LNG terminals to the EU gas transmission system.

LNG imports by Europe in June hit an all-time high level for this month (12.2 bcm), while in July they lost record rates. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas are loaded by 41% of their capacity now.