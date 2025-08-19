{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia plans to integrate its digital transport platform with China's — official

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed earlier to create a national digital platform in the sphere of transport and logistics, Igor Levitin reminded

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. Russia and China will work on integrating their national digital transport platforms, Advisor to the Russian President and Special Envoy for International Transport Cooperation Igor Levitin said at the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed earlier to create a national digital platform in the sphere of transport and logistics, Levitin reminded.

"The Russian Ministry of Transport was tasked to deal with that. [This platform will] interface with China’s digital platforms, which already have a developed transport model. Now it will be necessary to coordinate these together. It is tough work for both ministries of transport," he said, speaking at a session on the logistical connectivity of Russia and China as the basis for a sustainable partnership.

The business community has already started working on synchronizing its digital systems, the presidential advisor said. Pooled efforts by the government and the private sector will help create an efficient model. The task of developing a common digital transport model is also set within the BRICS framework, Levitin noted. China will become the key partner for Russia in solving this issue, he stressed.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. About ten thousand attendees are expected. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.

Tags
China
Gelendzhik Airport serviced 3,200 passengers in first month after restart
The Gelendzhik Airport received the first scheduled flight from Moscow on July 18 of this year since 2022 after lifting of restrictions
Read more
US starts deporting Ukrainian refugees
On August 15, The Wall Street Journal reported that tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees could soon be deported from the United States if they lose their temporary legal humanitarian status
Read more
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform scheduled flight over Sea of Japan
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the flight lasted more than six hours
Read more
Stocks of European defense companies in the red after Trump–EU leaders meeting
The companies lost from 4% to 8%
Read more
Parties mulling options for Putin-Zelensky meeting venue — White House
White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that there were many options
Read more
Air defenses continue to repel massive drone attack on Russia’s Volgograd Region
Falling drone debris caused the roof of a hospital to catch fire, Governor Andrey Bocharov said
Read more
Russia recommends that UN increase impartiality in organization's work
During his speech at a UN Security Council meeting about sexual violence in conflict, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky pointed out the organization's bias when compiling reports on the conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine
Read more
Russian troops encircle Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — official
It's impossible to take it in a frontal attack because of the serious fortifications there, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration Vitaly Ganchev noted
Read more
US President Trump 'de facto' recognizes Crimea as part of Russia, says expert
"It’s quite possible that this [the recognition] may happen in many other countries after Trump’s statement," Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the CIS Countries Institute, noted
Read more
Gelendzhik Airport serviced 3,200 passengers in first month after restart
The Gelendzhik Airport received the first scheduled flight from Moscow on July 18 of this year since 2022 after lifting of restrictions
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian army brigade near Konstantinovka in Donetsk region
Ukraine's 93rd brigade suffered heavy losses in the Konstantinovka direction
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin aide addresses briefing after Putin-Trump phone call
The US leader briefed his Russia counterpart on his talks with Vladimir Zelensky and a number of European leaders
Read more
EU, US expect Putin-Zelensky meeting to take place soon
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that an effort would be made to establish bilateral contact between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine
Read more
Russian, LPR forces liberate Severodonetsk - Russian top brass
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov emphasized that "the adversary’s attempt to turn the industrial zone of Severodonetsk’s Azot enterprise into a steady hotspot of resistance has been undermined"
Read more
Trump expects US, Russia to be partners with corresponding interests — expert
According to Richard Black, the US President intends to reset American foreign policy
Read more
Russian diplomats deliver Alaskan motorcycle enthusiast a new Ural bike gifted by Putin
Mark Warren remarked that the difference between his old and new bike was like "night and day"
Read more
Press review: Trump, Zelensky discuss Ukraine as Washington pushes New Delhi toward China
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 19th
Read more
Probability of meeting between Putin, Zelensky in Geneva well below 50% — Swiss diplomat
According to the newspaper, European plans for a Geneva summit are only dreams at the moment
Read more
WRAPUP: Brussels refuses to make concessions on peaceful settlement in Ukraine
Brussels would continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, impose sanctions against Russia, continue to integrate Ukraine into the EU, and demand an immediate ceasefire from Russia, said European Council head Antonio Costa and chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas
Read more
Zelensky ready to disrupt talks through acts of terror for fear of losing power — expert
Advisor to the head of the Republic of Crimea Renat Karchaa noted that Vladimir Zelensky is ready to do everything at all, including terrorist attacks
Read more
Russia perhaps world's only self-sufficient country in natural resources, Putin says
It is noted that the Far East is the major supplier both to the domestic market and to foreign partners
Read more
Trump’s meeting with Zelensky, European leaders is over — media
Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky held a face-to-face meeting, which lasted about an hour
Read more
Putin to hold informal talks with Egyptian leader on October 16
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold informal talks on October 16
Read more
Russian Geographical Society plans traveling to Arctic, Northern Sea Route, CIS countries
During an expedition, dedicated to the 200th birthday of traveler and researcher Pyotr Semenov-Tyan-Shansky, the Russian Geographical Society will work in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan
Read more
West trusts Zelensky, though he stripped Russian speakers of their rights, says Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, when the West speaks about a possible "territorial exchange," it should be remembered that "this is a decision that Zelensky must take himself"
Read more
Lavrov dismisses as childish EU claims Russia’s 'attack' on Ukraine was unprovoked
There is a clear understanding by both US President Donald Trump and his team that this conflict has a reason, the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Security guarantees for Ukraine cannot include NATO, US ready to help Europe — Trump
As the US president pointed out, "it was always thought that that Ukraine was a sort of a buffer between Russia and the rest of Europe"
Read more
Russian, Chinese businesses eye development of mutual trust, humanitarian competencies
Anna Bessmertnaya, the chairwoman of the Commission for Cooperation with Chinese Partners under the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that simply knowing a foreign language is no longer enough to work with Chinese partners
Read more
'Coalition of willing' discusses preparations for sending troops to Ukraine — PM’s office
"Turning to next steps, Keir Starmer outlined that coalition of the willing planning teams would meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to further strengthen plans to deliver robust security guarantees," the statement said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russia’s Volgograd
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 13 drones were downed over the Volgograd Region, while five were intercepted over the Rostov Region and Crimea each
Read more
Hungary to continue discussing with allies organization of Europe-Russia summit — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister stated that Hungary "welcomes the steps taken at the talks" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska
Read more
Alaska summit productive, paves way for next phase of negotiations — White House
Multiple key points were agreed to between the two leaders, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
Russia does not reject any formats on Ukraine talks — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any interaction involving top figures should be extremely thoroughly planned
Read more
Trump says dialogue with Putin necessary to understand Russia's position — White House
"President Trump has always said, in order to learn, in order to move the ball forward with diplomacy and towards peace, you have to have open dialogue," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
Russian-made MC-21 aircraft logs over 70 hours in test flights — Rostec
The state corporation added that a second aircraft is also set for certification
Read more
Britain, France unlikely to send thousands of troops to Ukraine — Times
According to the publication, Washington fears that Europe's greater involvement in the conflict in Ukraine could lead to an even more destructive war in the future
Read more
Territorial changes are often a component of reaching agreements — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that there were many such examples
Read more
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Read more
Europe will be destroyed by Russians, if it gets involved in war — US analyst
Scott Ritter noted that NATO armies had declined over time
Read more
Trump says Russia to have no problem with German, French troops going into Ukraine
The US president explained his confidence in the success of such a step to the parties' fatigue from the conflict
Read more
Russia hands over 1,000 Ukrainian bodies, and Kiev returns just 19 — Kremlin aide
Vladimir Medinsky noted that the same number was a month ago
Read more
Georgian officials says Trump-Putin meeting proves Ukraine used as ‘pawn’
Executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party Mamuka Mdinaradze stressed that Georgia had averted that fate
Read more
US to discuss acceptable security guarantees for Ukraine with Russia — White House
The US President has directed his team to come up with a framework for these security guarantees, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
Ukraine getting Crimea back, joining NATO 'impossible' — Trump
The US President stressed that both scenarios were unrealistic
Read more
Trump understands that Zelensky is playing his role poorly in settlement — expert
"During the meeting in Anchorage, President Trump's understanding of what the Ukrainian crisis is became clear," Oleg Karpovich, deputy rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said
Read more
Diplomat reveals number of Russians killed or injured in Ukrainian attacks over past week
Overall, Ukrainian troops launched almost 2,700 munitions against Russian regions over the past week
Read more
Over 5 million refugees arrived in Russia from Ukraine and Donbass since February 2022
On February 18, the heads of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ residents to Russia, in particular to the Rostov Region, due to the growing threat of hostilities
Read more
Trump managed to sell his position in talks with Zelensky, European leaders — former PM
The US President stayed true to the points agreed in Alaska, Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Over 1,800 traditional values foreigners apply for Russian residence — Interior Ministry
The decree creates additional mechanisms for the resettlement of residents of non-CIS countries to Russia
Read more
Territorial exchange between Russia, Ukraine only via referendums — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that it should be the people deciding their fate, "not the expired Zelensky and opportunists from Brussels"
Read more
Trump interrupts talks with Zelensky, EU leaders to call Putin — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the White House consultations are expected to continue after the call
Read more
Russia’s missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov takes to sea for trials after heavy upgrade
As the source specified, the first stage of testing will take place in the White Sea
Read more
Rostec to launch its own RUBx token, RT-Pay payment platform
The platform fully complies with Russian legislation, including the requirements of the Central Bank, as well as measures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, Rostec noted
Read more
Kiev not ready to take 1,000 POWs held by Russia — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova drew attention to the words of Ukrainian ambassador to Poland Vasil Bodnar, who said that Ukraine knows "how to kill Russians" and is therefore valuable to NATO
Read more
Vance, Rubio, Witkoff to prepare Putin-Zelensky meeting — White House
"President Trump spoke with President Putin by phone, and he agreed to begin the next phase of the peace process, a meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky, which would be followed if necessary, by a trilateral meeting," Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
Putin manages to persuade Trump complete settlement in Ukraine crucial — Italian expert
The analyst noted that the presidents of Russia and the United States tend to exhibit a "rather dismissive attitude towards Europe"
Read more
Europe’s arrogance towards settlement in Ukraine precludes any agreement — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that without respect for Russia's security interests, without full respect for the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine, there can be no talk of any long-term agreements
Read more
Macron proposes Switzerland as possible site for Putin-Zelensky talks
The French leader rejected the idea of Paris hosting such a meeting, "as in 2019"
Read more
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses near Kupyansk in Kharkov Region
As a result of the operation, the Ukrainian army suffered heavy casualties among manpower and equipment, a source in Russia’s defense circles said
Read more
EU leaders want to provide Kiev with NATO's Article 5-like guarantees — European Council
Antonio Costa also noted that the Ukrainian army "will be the first line" of European defense, while Brussels "must enhance, reinforce and unblock" its military support for Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine erodes its independence by giving up its non-aligned, non-nuclear status — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that Russia appreciates the US administration’s willingness to listen to Moscow's concerns, as well as "its sincere attempts to get to the crux of the problems and resolve the very causes of the crisis"
Read more
India, China to support each other in holding BRICS summits in 2026-2027
"Both sides agreed to support each other in hosting successful diplomatic events," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said
Read more
Protection of Russians in Ukraine and Alaska summit results: Lavrov’s remarks
The minister emphasized that Moscow has never sought to seize territories, stating the protection of the Russian-speaking population as its main task
Read more
US, Europe, Ukraine establish commission to discuss security guarantees for Kiev — media
The news outlet’s sources noted that the commission is headed by US State Secretary Marco Rubio
Read more
Putin, Trump discuss idea of increasing level of direct Russia-Ukraine talks — Kremlin
Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov pointed out that the two leaders spoke in favor of continuing direct talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine
Read more
Russian troops strike oil refinery supplying fuel to Ukrainian army in Donbass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukraine peace agreement requires concessions, top US diplomat says
Marco Rubio emphasized that land is going to be part of the conversation
Read more
EU nations fail to adopt joint statement on Alaska summit
In substance, the final text does not introduce a new peace proposal, but instead reiterates Brussels’ familiar talking points, from pledges of military supplies to calls for a "just peace"
Read more
US not going to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees, White House says
In an interview with Fox News earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that as long as he is in charge of the US administration, there will be no American troops in Ukraine
Read more
US no longer gives arms to Ukraine, supplies weapons at Europe’s expense — Rubio
The US Secretary of State specified that European countries are using NATO to buy the weapons and transfer them to Ukraine
Read more
Russia never set goal of seizing territories — Foreign Minister Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov said that the main task was to protect the Russian people
Read more
Prime minister of Republika Srpska resigns, new cabinet to be formed shortly
According to Radovan Viskovic, the decision to resign was agreed upon with Milorad Dodik
Read more
Kalashnikov Group outfits Skat 350M UAV with friend-or-foe system
The new equipment provides two-side communications between aircraft and airport flight controllers, thus raising flight safety, the company said
Read more
Rome as venue for trilateral Ukraine meeting unlikely — sources
The source said that Moscow sees Italy as an unfriendly country, and has criticized its actions repeatedly
Read more
NATO, EU to decide on Ukrainian army’s size — security officials
Europe plans to turn Ukraine into a kind of a watchdog, this is indicated, among other things, by the fact that Western leaders openly tell Kiev what to do and how to behave: "Starting from determining the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ending with what kind of a suit the president of Ukraine should to wear for visits", the source said
Read more
Iranian president arrives in Belarus on official visit
On Wednesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart
Read more
Ukraine, Europe depend on US completely, unable to defeat Russia — expert
According to Roostum Vansu, Russia is in a position where it doesn't need to stop fighting because it has the resources to continue the war for a long time
Read more
Russia is powerful military nation whether West likes it or not — US President Trump
The US leader said this said in an interview with Fox News
Read more
Climate at Russia-US summit was good, Trump sincerely wants peace — Lavrov
"It was clear that the leader of the United States and his team sincerely want to achieve a result that will be long-term, sustainable, reliable," the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Anti-Russian EU leaders fail to sway Trump on his turf — senior Russian security official
In an ironic comment, Dmitry Medvedev wondered "what tune" Vladimir Zelensky would play "about guarantees and territories back home, once he’s put on his green military uniform again"
Read more
Serbian president sees protests as part of plan to stage color revolution
Aleksandar Vucic emphasized that the state will act decisively
Read more
Slovak PM regrets Trump was one who showed EU way to peace in Ukraine
Robert Fico noted that negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine will not move forward without discussing the issue of territorial changes
Read more
Russian stock indices rising on Tuesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.49% to 2,965.66 points
Read more
Russia hands over 1,000 more bodies of Ukrainian troops to Ukraine, source tells TASS
According to the source, Russia has received 19 bodies
Read more
White House talks: Plans for US-Russia-Ukraine meeting and security guarantees
US President Donald Trump stressed that work on a peace agreement did not require a ceasefire
Read more
Even as Finland pursued neutrality, it chose to join NATO — Lavrov
Earlier, the Finnish President Alexander Stubb drew parallels between the Ukraine conflict and the Soviet-Finnish war
Read more
Lavrov comments to Rubio’s remarks about cash payment for fuel
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview earlier that the need to pay cash had arisen because representatives of the Russian delegation could not use the US banking system
Read more
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 UAVs in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that in the village of Nechayevka, a man was injured in a drone strike
Read more
EU online summit confirms strategy to isolate Russia has failed, says Hungarian PM
"It was confirmed that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield," Viktor Orban added
Read more
Russian troops start battles for Sobolevka near Kupyansk — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that the Russian military is also pushing for Blagodatovka where there is the N-26 highway that is used to supply the Ukrainian battlegroup
Read more
Russia has other advanced weapons along with Oreshnik — senior diplomat
Commenting on the potential deployment of Russian weapons to new regions, Ryabkov noted, "It would be absolutely wrong, irresponsible of me to disclose concrete geographical locations"
Read more
Hungary interested in hosting Putin-Zelensky meeting — news agency
Bloomberg has not yet provided any information about US leader Donald Trump's reaction to Budapest's proposal
Read more
Russian FM Lavrov briefs Egyptian counterpart on results of Russia-US summit in Alaska
The Ministers also discussed the Middle East developments, with a focus on the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone
Read more
Neither Europe nor Zelensky seek compromise on Ukraine settlement — German politician
At the same time, Sahra Wagenknecht welcomed the prospect of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, calling it "a positive signal"
Read more
Trump confirms that the West never wished to see Ukraine join NATO — expert
Andrey Koshkin also noted that Ukraine has long harbored hopes of joining NATO, believing that membership would guarantee other alliance members will provide military protection
Read more
Kiev risks losing even more territory if it does not make concessions — expert
According to Yan Gagin, the Ukrainian military's defense in the Donetsk People's Republic relies on fortifications in Krasnoarmeysk, but their liberation will cause the front to collapse
Read more
Vodka production in Russia decreased by 10.9% yoy in January-June — regulator
Only grape and sparkling wines showed growth in production over the six months
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army units by glide bombs in Donetsk region
A direct hit by a FAB-3000 air bomb with the unified glide and adjustment module destroyed a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 15th operational brigade in Mirnograd, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
IN BRIEF: What Putin told Russia's partners about his summit with Trump
TASS has compiled the key facts about the Russian leader's international phone talks
Read more
Biden's policy pushed peace in Ukraine away, White House says
According to her, "the weakness and incompetence" of Biden’s administration prolonged the conflict, as its line was "to endlessly force American taxpayers to fund Ukraine, no matter the cost, no matter how long it takes, and no matter how many lives were lost"
Read more
Ukrainians attacked Russia’s largest frontline cities ahead of Alaska summit — diplomat
Downtown districts in Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk, and Donetsk came under attack
Read more