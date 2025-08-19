Russia plans to integrate its digital transport platform with China's — official

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. Russia and China will work on integrating their national digital transport platforms, Advisor to the Russian President and Special Envoy for International Transport Cooperation Igor Levitin said at the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed earlier to create a national digital platform in the sphere of transport and logistics, Levitin reminded.

"The Russian Ministry of Transport was tasked to deal with that. [This platform will] interface with China’s digital platforms, which already have a developed transport model. Now it will be necessary to coordinate these together. It is tough work for both ministries of transport," he said, speaking at a session on the logistical connectivity of Russia and China as the basis for a sustainable partnership.

The business community has already started working on synchronizing its digital systems, the presidential advisor said. Pooled efforts by the government and the private sector will help create an efficient model. The task of developing a common digital transport model is also set within the BRICS framework, Levitin noted. China will become the key partner for Russia in solving this issue, he stressed.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. About ten thousand attendees are expected. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.