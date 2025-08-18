Head of Tatarstan views cooperation with China as important for bilateral development

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Collaboration with China will help achieve sustainable development and ensure the parties’ prosperity, and Tatarstan pays much attention to cooperation with China as part of broader Russian-Chinese relations, Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov said at the opening of the 3rd international forum SPROUTS in Kazan.

"In conditions of today’s challenges, such as global changes and economic instability, discussing issues related to mutually advantageous cooperation is extremely important. We should work together toward sustainable development and prosperity of our peoples,” Minnikhanov said.

According to him, Russia and China develop bilateral strategic relations based on mutual understanding and respect. "Our friendship embraces not only economic but also humanitarian aspects,” he continued, adding that Tatarstan attaches great importance to cooperation with China as part of broader relations between Russia and China.

Two days of work are ahead for participants in the forum which will include an extensive business program, and excursions to production sites across of the republic, Minnikhanov emphasized.

The international forum “SPROUTS: Russia and China – mutually beneficial cooperation” is running in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, including 70 business meetings. Discussions at the forum will focus on the economy, industrial production, education, finance and investment, as well as the development of transport corridors, agriculture, and tourism, among other issues. Some 10,000 participants are expected.

TASS is the general information partner of the event.