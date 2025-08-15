Putin tasks Central Bank, Cabinet to ensure transition to broad use of digital ruble

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Central Bank and the government in conclusion of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to support the transition to the broad use of the digital ruble, the Kremlin said on its website.

"The Bank of Russia in cooperation with the government of the Russian Federation and subject to earlier given assignments should support the transition to the broad use of the digital ruble, including its use by individuals and legal entities, and in the budgeting process, with the timeframe to be set for implementation of relevant stages," the list of assignments indicates.

The report on implementation should be prepared by October 15, 2025, and once in six months later.