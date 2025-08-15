Russia, Iran actively working on North-South strategic corridor — PM Mishustin

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran are actively working on developing the North-South international transport corridor, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

"In terms of promoting transport logistics, we are actively working together on development of the North-South corridor," Mishustin said, adding that "this strategic highway will ensure the connectivity of the entire Eurasian region."

An intergovernmental agreement on the creation of the multimodal transport corridor North-South spanning 7,200 km was signed by Russia, India and Iran in 2000. Later, the number of participants rose to 14. The project is aimed at attracting transit of cargo flows from India, Iran and the Persian Gulf countries through Russian territory to Europe. Currently the project unites several various transport systems of separate countries.