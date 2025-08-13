Russian stocks close mixed on Wednesday

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 0.14% to 2,973.02 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.2% to 1,176.54 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell to 11.05 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Thursday at 79-81 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 10.95-11.15 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,900-3,000 points on August 14.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,900-3,000 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 78.5-81 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 92-93 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11-11.3 rubles range.