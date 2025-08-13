Russia may restore access to calls in foreign messengers if their owners comply with law

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The authorities may restore access to WhatsApp and Telegram call services, restricted in Russia by the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications, Roskomnadzor, if owners of these foreign messengers comply with the Russian law, the Digital Development Ministry reported.

"Access to call services in foreign messengers will be restored if they comply with Russian law," the ministry reported.

The ministry noted that the watchdog’s decision to restrict voice calls in foreign messengers can have a positive effect on reducing the number of fraudulent calls.

Earlier today, Roskomnadzor stated that it was taking measures to partially restrict calls to Telegram and WhatsApp in Russia. The Ministry of Digital Development added that "the partial restriction only concerns voice calls, other functions won’t be blocked."