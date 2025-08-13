Kazakhstan’s grain exports via Russia surge fourfold in 2025

ASTANA, August 13. /TASS/. Kazakhstan scaled up grain exports via Russia by a factor of four in annual terms during the first seven months of 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Jumangarin said.

"During seven months of this year, 8.9 mln metric tons of grain and flour in the grain equivalent were shipped (+27% against the last year). Exports of 13 mln metric tons in the grain equivalent are forecast as of the end of the marketing year. A significant rise in grain exports is noted for Central Asia (+35%), Iran (17 times more), Azerbaijan (113 times more), via Russia (four times more), the Baltic States (eight times more), and the Black Sea (+52%); deliveries to Morocco, Algeria and Vietnam have started," Jumangarin said.

Exports of vegetable oils reached 384,600 metric tons over seven months (+38%) and the annual forecast for exports is about 670,000 metric tons, he added.