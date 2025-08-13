EEF is important cultural event for Far East — presidential advisor

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is not merely an important economic tool of Far East Development but an important cultural event as well, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said, citing presidential advisor and executive secretary of the EEF steering committee Anton Kobyakov.

"The Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year for the tenth jubilee time and will traditionally serve as a floor for development of humanitarian ties between Russia and countries of the Asia-Pacific Region," Kobyakov said. "I am confident the forum will remain not merely an efficient economic instrument for development of the Russian Far East but also an important cultural event for residents and guests of the region," he noted.

The EEF cultural program always focuses on deepening contacts with international partners and demonstration of the rich creative potential of the Far East, Kobyakov said. These activities create the space for the dialogue of cultures, opening new opportunities for cooperation, he added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok this year from September 3 to 6. The key topic of the forum will be "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." About six thousand people from 36 countries and territories are expected to attend the forum.