Russian foreign trade balance down 18.4% in H1 2025 — Customs

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The positive foreign trade balance of Russia in January - June 2025 dropped by 18.39% year on year to $63.9 bln, the Federal Customs Service said.

Exports lost $13.3 bln in the reporting period to $195.5 bln. Imports edged up by $1.1 bln to $131.6 bln. The foreign trade turnover contracted by 3.6% during the first six months of this year to $327.1 bln.

Exports to European countries decreased to $29.2 bln, down 12.3%. Imports lost 2.4% to $34.1 bln.

Exports to Asian countries lost 4.6% to $149.1 bln. Imports from Asia ticked up by 1% to $87.6 bln.

At the same time, in terms of trade with African countries, exports plunged by 14% to $106 bln. Imports added 38.7% to $2.4 bln. Russian exports to the countries of North and South America dropped by 2.1% to $1.9 bln, while imports surged by 9.9% to $7.6 bln.

Mineral products account for the greatest share in the structure of Russian exports - $110.1 bln (minus 16.2%). Metals and metal products are second largest, with their exports soaring by 15.1% to $31.9 bln. Agricultural products rank third with the figure of $17.8 bln (-14.6%).

Machinery, equipment and motor vehicles topped the import list. This indicator lost 4.9% in six months of this year to $63 bln. They are followed by chemicals (plus 6.7% to $26.7 bln) and agricultural products (+14.6% to $20.6 bln).