Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX Index gained 2.35% to 2,993.4 points, while the RTS Index added 2.35% to 1,181.99 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 5.9 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.017 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX had narrowed gains as it traded at 2,982.82 points (+1.99%), while the RTS was up by 1.99% at 1,177.81 points. The yuan exchange rate was down by 4.55 kopecks at 11.03 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 2.24% as morning trading session started reaching 2,990 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT). By 7:07 a.m. Moscow time (4:07 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had surpassed 3,000 points for the first time since April 28, 2025 as it traded at 3,002.38 points (+2.66%).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.