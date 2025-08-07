Federal budget deficit totaled $61.5 bln in 7M 2025 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget deficit is provisionally estimated at 4.88 trillion rubles ($61.5 bln) in January - July 2025, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"According to the preliminary estimate, the volume of revenues of the federal budget totaled 20.315 trillion rubles ($256.3 bln) in January - July of 2025, which is 2.8% higher than revenues received in the relevant period of 2024," the ministry said. Expenditures of the federal budget as of the end of the reporting period surged by 20.8% to 25.19 trillion rubles ($317.8 bln).

The current level of the budget deficit is mainly driven by the advance financing of expenses in January 2025 and the decline in oil and gas receipts but it will not affect performance of target indicators of the structured balance for 2025 on the whole, the ministry said.

Dynamics of federal budget expenditures slowed down since February after the accelerate financing of the same in January 2025.

"Individual expenses of this year were financed on account of an advance transfer of additional non-oil and gas revenues generated in late 2024. This will provide for higher flexibility in managing the structure of capped budget allocations this year, particularly in the light of a potential increase of federal budget commitments depending on the key rate value, in consequence of its higher forecast path in 2025," the ministry added.