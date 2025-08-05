Trump vows to raise tariffs for India due to Russian oil purchases

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. The United States will increase tariffs for India in the coming day due to continued Russian oil purchases by the country, President Donald Trump said in an interview with CNBC television.

"We settled on 25% but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil," Trump said. If India continues buying Russian energy resources, "I am not going to be happy," he added.

The US leader said that "India has not been a good trading partner" because of high customs duties set by it.