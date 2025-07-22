Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover with Russia reaches $6 bln in first half of 2025

TASHKENT, July 22. /TASS/. Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover with Russia reached $6 bln in the first six months of the current year, according to the country’s State Statistics Committee.

The agency had previously reported that the republic’s total foreign trade turnover for January-June 2025 amounted to $37 bln. According to the report, Russia ranks second in terms of trade volume ($6 bln), following China, which leads with $6.5 bln.

"Uzbekistan maintains trade relations with 194 countries around the world. The largest share of the country’s foreign trade turnover is with the People’s Republic of China (17.7%), followed by Russia (16.3%), Kazakhstan (6.0%), Turkey (3.6%), and the Republic of Korea (2.3%)," the committee said.

The report notes that in the first half of 2023, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Russia stood at $4.4 bln, and during the same period last year, it amounted to $5.7 bln.