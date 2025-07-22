Europe posts record LNG imports in first half of 2025 — IEA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Europe’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports reached an all-time high in the first half of the year and may maintain record levels through the end of 2025, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest gas market report.

LNG imports into Europe rose by 25% year-on-year (nearly 20 bln cubic meters), reaching a record 92 bln cubic meters in the first half of 2025. Higher domestic demand, reduced pipeline gas imports, and increased storage injections since April helped keep European LNG prices elevated compared to key Asian markets. This, in turn, incentivized the flow of flexible LNG volumes into Europe, the report said.

As a result, LNG’s share in Europe’s gas balance rose to 40% in the first half of the year, up from 33% a year earlier.

Overall, Europe is projected to import a record volume of LNG in 2025 - 26% (or 35 bln cubic meters) more than in 2024, the IEA forecasts.