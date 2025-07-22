Russia cuts pipeline gas supplies to Europe by 20% in H1 2025 — IEA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia slashed its pipeline gas deliveries to Europe by 20% (4.5 billion cubic meters) in the first half of 2025, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"Russian pipeline gas supplies have decreased by approximately 20% (or 4.5 bcm) in H1 2025. Deliveries to the European Union have dropped by 45% (6.6 bcm) following the termination of transit via Ukraine. Exports to Turkey, however, have increased by 12% year-on-year in the first four months of 2025," the IEA report stated.

The agency noted that Russia’s share in Europe’s pipeline gas demand fell below 8% during this period. With Ukrainian transit halted, the EU’s total annual shortfall from Russian pipeline gas is projected to reach 13 bcm in 2025.