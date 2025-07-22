IEA lowers 2025 global gas demand growth to 1.3%, expects record consumption in 2026

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has revised downward its forecast for global gas demand growth in 2025 to 1.3% in its latest gas market report, down from the previously projected 1.5%. However, a new record in global gas consumption is anticipated in 2026.

The authors of the report expect that global gas demand will grow by approximately 1.3% in 2025 overall. Tighter market conditions will weigh on demand growth, particularly in price-sensitive import markets. As a result, global gas demand in 2025 may reach 4.27 trillion cubic meters, compared to 4.21 trillion cubic meters in 2024.

In 2026, however, demand growth is projected to accelerate to 2%, bringing global gas consumption to a new all-time high of 4.35 trillion cubic meters, according to the IEA.

Industrial and power generation sectors will account for roughly half of the increase in gas demand. In 2026, gas demand for power generation is forecast to rise by 30%, while residential and commercial consumption is expected to grow by around 1%, the report stated.

Roughly half of the projected demand growth will continue to come from Asian countries, where the pace of demand expansion is forecast to accelerate to 4% in 2026, up from less than 1% in 2025.

Previously, the IEA reported that global gas demand rose by 2.8% in 2024, reaching a record 4.21 trillion cubic meters. More than 40% of this increase was driven by Asian nations, primarily China and India. In Europe, gas consumption saw only a modest rise compared to 2023.