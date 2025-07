US crude oil inventories down 3.9 mln barrels in one week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. US commercial crude oil inventories declined by 3.9 mln barrels over the past week, totaling 422.2 mln barrels as of July 11, 2025, the US Department of Energy reported.

The department noted that current inventory levels are 8% below the five-year average for this time of year.

As of 17:31Moscow time, the price of Brent crude futures for September delivery on the ICE exchange in London was down 1.51% at $67.82 per barrel. Meanwhile, WTI futures for September delivery fell 1.81% to $65.56 per barrel.