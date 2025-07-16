Analysts lowered median key rate forecast to 19.3% for 2025 — Central Bank’s poll

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Analysts polled by the Bank of Russia lowered the forecast for the median key rate in 2025 from 20% to 19.3%, the Central Bank said in results of the macroeconomic poll.

The analysts also revised downward the forecast for the median key rate in 2026 from 14.2% to 13.8%. The outlook for 2027 was increased from 10% to 10.2%. The analysts polled also forecast the median key rate to be at the level of 8.5% in 2028.

Analysts lowered their forecast for the Russian GDP growth from 1.5% to 1.4% in 2025. The forecast for 2026 and 2027 was also reduced by 1 percentage point to 1.6% and 1.8% respectively.