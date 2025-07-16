Russia’s Federation Council approves law to control debts of foreign carriers

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly, approved at its plenary session the law prohibiting foreign carriers from crossing the Russian border if they did not pay the toll road fare or failed to compensate the damage inflicted to motorways.

The foreign carriers will not be allowed to leave Russia if they did not compensate the damage inflicted to federal motorways(applicable to trucks and heavy haulers) or made a free trip on toll roads or toll sections of roads.

According to the law, carriers will be allowed to cross the border after paying the required fees. The provision will enter effect from September 1, 2026.