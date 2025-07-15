Economic relations with Russia more important for countries than trade with the US

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The economic interaction with Russia is more important for the whole range of countries than trade relations with the United States, experts questioned by TASS say.

If the United States introduces tariffs against trade partners of Russia in absence of agreements for settlement in Ukraine, the American market will also find it difficult to replace deliveries from Russia.

"The intention of the US President to introducer 100% tariffs for imports of goods from countries that buy oil, uranium and other products sensitive for our economy may result in further redistribution of the world trade geography and new problems with functioning of production chains, including within the United States. It may turn out to be difficult to replace Russian goods, and the same oil is needed to make goods for the US market also," adviser of the Center of Expertise for WTO matters Maxim Medvedkov said.

Countries with extra tariffs applied against them may not stop procurements in Russia, he noted. "Therefore, the possible new sanctions will not create insurmountable problems for our economy," the expert added.

Trade between Russia and the United States, at least its direct part, has actually run dry and fell by more than fivefold, said Alexander Firanchuk, the lead research fellow of the International Laboratory of Foreign Trade Studies. In particular, Russian products exported to the US in January - May 2025 totaled about $2 bln or approximately 1.3% of Russian exports on the whole. Tariffs in respect of such trade flows will not have visible influence on Russian exports at large. However, it may result in certain losses for individual companies continuing interaction with the American market.

"As regards threats of introduction of secondary tariffs against countries buying Russian raw materials and other goods, such scenario appears unlikely thus far. The issue remains open whether the US is ready for a new round of aggravating relations with China, the largest buyer of Russian goods. The situation is similar with India and other major economies. Pressure may be most probably directed against less important partners, including EAEU countries actively trading with Russia. However, economic cooperation with Russia is more important for many of them than trade relations with the US," Firanchuk stressed.

"In total, all these threats at the given stage appear realistic to a limited extent, especially in respect of the largest markets for sale of Russian goods," the expert added.