Russian stock market rises at opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing an upward trend for major indices at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan is declining in early trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was up 1.28%, reaching 2,748.9 points, while the RTS Index had risen by 1.28% to 1,104.94 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange had declined by 2.6 kopecks compared to the previous session’s close, standing at 10.838 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had slowed its gains, standing at 2,745.92 points (+1.17%), and the RTS Index was at 1,103.74 points (+1.17%). At the same time, the yuan remained at the opening level of 10.838 rubles (down 2.6 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the US dollar and the euro due to sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center by the United States. To determine the ruble exchange rates for the dollar and euro, the Bank of Russia now uses bank reporting data and information from over-the-counter trading.