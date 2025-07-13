Central African Republic says ready to give Russian companies access to diamond projects

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Central African Republic is ready to invite Russian companies to join projects in diamond production, CAR Trade and Industry Minister Thierry Patrick Akoloza told TASS following a visit to Russia.

He answered in the affirmative to a question of whether the central African country is willing to open its doors in this sphere to Russian mining companies, including diamond miners.

The African minister said the Central African Republic benefited from the lifting of the ban on its diamond exports. "Because, without the sanctions, the country has the opportunity to develop and earn good dividends from being able to sell our mineral resources," he emphasized.

On November 21, the Kimberley Process (KP) moved to lift the 11-year-old embargo on rough diamond exports from the Central African Republic.