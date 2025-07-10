JOGMEC not planning to exit from Arctic LNG 2 project — EVP

VIENNA, July 10. /TASS/. The Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) does not plan to withdraw from the Arctic LNG 2 project, Executive Vice President of JOGMEC Hiroyuki Mori told TASS.

"We are still focusing on the project. When it is ready, we would like to have a discussion with the operator and to discuss the future of the project," he said on the sidelines of the OPEC Seminar.

"We would like to keep the current status," Mori added, responding to a question whether JOGMEC has plans to sell its stake in the Arctic LNG 2.

The senior executive expressed his hope that LNG deliveries to Japan from the project would start in the future.

Arctic LNG 2 project participants are Novatek (60%), TotalEnergies, CNPC, CNOOC and Japan Arctic LNG with 10% each. JOGMEC and Mitsui holds stakes in Japan Arctic LNG (75% and 25% respectively).

The 9th OPEC International Seminar is being held in Vienna on July 9-10. TASS is one of the official media partners of the event.