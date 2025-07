MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Aeroflot has to revise the schedule of flights to Tehran in view of restrictions extended by Iran’s aviation authorities until July 10, the Russian air carrier said on its Telegram channel.

"In view of extended restrictions (until July 10) by Iran’s aviation authorities in the Tehran airport, Aeroflot has to revise the schedule for this destination. Flights between Moscow and Tehran are canceled until lifting of restrictions," the airline said.