Russian stock market closed in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with indices on the rise, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.29% to 2,823.34 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.12% to 1,128.94 points. The yuan added 2.3 kopecks to 10.97 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index made a new attempt on Thursday to move to intermediate resistance at 2,860 points. Geopolitical news, annual inflation decline and new signals from the Central Bank provided support," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,775-2,875 points. According to expectations of Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,800-2,900 points tomorrow.