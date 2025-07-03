Russia to start new phase of technology development — Putin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia is to make a great step forward and launch a new stage of technological development, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are to make a gigantic step forward, actually to launch a new stage of technological development, exactly with participation of gifted, devoted people," the head of state said. "It should become the new time for Russia in the full sense of this word," he noted.

"To achieve goals that were set, to provide for broad and, I stress, end-to-end implementation of advanced developments, we need to support not merely individual major research centers and institutions but, as I said many times, it is critically important to lend our shoulder to small, just starting scientific and engineering teams, school, student, and family teams," the Russian leader stressed.