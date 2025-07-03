Real estate transactions with foreigners in Russia down threefold in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The volume of real estate transactions on the Russian market with foreigners decreased threefold in the first half of 2025 to 20 bln rubles ($253 mln) compared to 61 bln rubles ($770 mln) in the same period last year, an NF Group partner Stanislav Bibik said.

"The volume of transactions related to withdrawal of foreigners from the Russian market decreased threefold in the first half of 2025 compared with [the same period] in 2024. In the first half of 2024, we observed 61 bln rubles, or 13% of the total volume of transactions. In the first half of this year, we see 20 bln rubles, and 6% of the total volume of transactions. I would suggest that almost all of this volume appeared this year," he told reporters.

Investors’ focus is expected to shift to purchasing assets with potential for growth in rental flow and value in the future, Bibik said, adding that the importance of collective investments on the commercial real estate market will also continue to grow.