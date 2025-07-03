Water requires rational use as economic resource

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged to rationally use water as a resource for the economy.

"We have good provision of water but it is definite that we need to act rationally to the highest degree," the president said. "If using water exactly as a resource for economic development, we need to proceed from apparently being provided with water on the one part, but on the other part, we have an uneven distribution of it," Putin noted.

Water shortage is in the southern part of the country and Central Russia with the highest population density may also experience problems with it, the president added.