Russian stocks extend gains amid Putin’s announcement of planned conversation with Trump

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market extended gains during the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange following the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin on a planned telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday, according to trading data.

As of 4:13 p.m. Moscow time (1:13 p.m. GMT), before Putin’s statement, the MOEX and RTS indices were up by 0.31% at 2,823.18 and 1,131.01 points, respectively.

By 4:18 p.m. Moscow time (1:18 p.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had extended gains to 0.88% trading at 2,840.13 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.88% at 1,137.52 points. Later the MOEX was up by 0.72% at 2,835.62 points, while the RTS was up by 0.72% at 1,135.71 points, according to trading data as of 4:27 p.m. Moscow time (1:27 p.m. GMT).

The planned conversation will be the sixth since the beginning of this year. The fifth telephone conversation between Putin and Trump since the beginning of 2025 was held on June 14. It was devoted to the escalation in the Middle East, having taken place before the US’ strikes on Iran. Previous conversations between the two leaders mainly focused on the subject of normalization of bilateral relations and the issues related to resolving the Ukrainian crisis.