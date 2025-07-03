Russian economy adapted to external conditions — Central Bank chief

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. The Russian economy has mostly adapted to the dramatic change in external conditions, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at a briefing within the framework of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"We see the economy has adapted to changes in external conditions. Inflation is now because the demand highly outpaced the supply," she said.

Restoring the balance between supply and demand is the key task of the monetary policy at present, the head of the regulator added.