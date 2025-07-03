Bank of Russia may consider key rate lowering

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will consider key rate lowering with the greater probability if current trends are kept in the economy, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a briefing within the framework of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"We see inflation slowing down, including the stable component. It takes place quicker than we expected in our prior outlook. By the way, we will update the entire forecast in July," she said.

"We will probably revise the forecast for inflation and for the key rate path," the central bank chief added.