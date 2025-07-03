{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Bank of Russia may consider key rate lowering

According Governor Elvira Nabiullina, inflation is slowing down

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will consider key rate lowering with the greater probability if current trends are kept in the economy, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a briefing within the framework of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"We see inflation slowing down, including the stable component. It takes place quicker than we expected in our prior outlook. By the way, we will update the entire forecast in July," she said.

"We will probably revise the forecast for inflation and for the key rate path," the central bank chief added.

Russian international reserve up $0.5 bln over week — Central Bank
According to data of June 20, reserves totaled $687.2 bln
Three perpetrators of Crocus City Hall terrorist attack were under influence of drugs
According to the results of forensic examinations, the narcotic drug mephedrone was found in the blood of Saidokram Rachabalizoda, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev and Muhammadsobir Faizov"
US halts all arms supplies to Ukraine — The Economist
The Pentagon said that the pause was intended to preserve the US’ "military readiness and defense priorities"
Qatar ready to assist in resolving conflict between Russia, Ukraine — ambassador
"The State of Qatar is committed to ensuring peace and security throughout the world, including in the Middle East," Ambassador of Qatar to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani told TASS
Dialogue between Putin, Trump continues, important for world — Dmitriev
The Russian president said earlier that he plans to talk to Trump over the phone on Thursday
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,305 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
European parliament to vote on motion of censure for von der Leyen — DPA
Gheorghe Piperea accuses Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission of lack of transparency and improper management during the pandemic
Armenia seeks to become full member of SCO — Armenian Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, Yerevan shares the fundamental principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Macron’s call to Putin may mean desire for dialogue in Europe — MP
According to Thierry Mariani, the Europeans, including the French, "do not want the Americans to discuss the world alone
Battlegroup East destroy UAV control points of Kiev forces in southern Donetsk direction
Russian Defense Ministry specified that as a result, the enemy lost up to 10 personnel, antenna equipment and communications equipment
WSJ story on Ukraine’s losses in Sumy Region intelligence operation — Russian source
According to the newspaper, Russia allegedly deployed about 50,000 troops in the area, which is three times the number of the Ukrainian army there
North Korea to send 1,000 combat engineers, 5,000 workers to rebuild Kursk Region – Shoigu
According to Sergey Shoigu, Moscow and Pyongyang also plan to create memorials for the Korean soldiers who died while liberating the Kursk Region
Russia’s Finance Ministry completes offering of federal loan bonds
The demand at the auction reached 50.491 bln rubles
US weapons supplies ebbing amid shortfall of stocks, zest to put pressure on Kiev — expert
Reducing the delivery of weapons from the United States is part of a pressure campaign by the Trump administration to force Ukraine into making certain political concessions, Nikolay Novik said
IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled terrorist attack in St. Petersburg
FSB officers apprehended the young woman the moment she was planting an improvised explosive device under a car
NATO asks US to review its decision to suspend arms deliveries to Kiev — Bloomberg
According to the report, the announcement came as a surprise for both Ukraine and its allies
Russian tourists complain about use of violence against them in Azerbaijan — embassy
The embassy called on Russians to report all cases of this kind to the diplomatic mission
Viktor Bout says holds no grudge against Americans
In his opinion, it’s America’s political system that has lost its way, not its people
West needs Ukrainian conflict to test new weapons — media
According to the report, Western-made military equipment would become redundant and obsolete if not tested in the Ukrainian conflict
Russia takes measures to ensure its security amid NATO’s actions in Baltic Sea — diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that the region had become a zone of intense military rivalry
Europe denying Iran its right to peaceful nukes renders any talks senseless — top diplomat
According to Abbas Araghchi, the statements from Kaja Kallas show that the provisions of the NPT which recognizes the right of every signatory country to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes "no longer hold any validity" for her
Situation in Ukraine reaches important juncture as US halts arms supplies — newspaper
Ukraine is still suffering from an acute shortage of weapons and manpower and may subsequently face a defeat, the paper wrote
Orban sees Ukraine trying to get even with Hungary over blocked EU bid
As the prime minister stressed, "Kiev must accept that they are not the ones to tell the Hungarian people what to think"
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Plane with 14 people on board crashes in New Jersey — TV
The crash occurred near the Williamstown airport at approximately 05:30 p.m. local time
Three people died, three injured in fire at enterprise in central Russia
Tambov Region Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov noted that, according to preliminary information, the fire was triggered by a disruption in technological procedures
Suspension of arms supplies to Kiev points to Washington's withdrawal from conflict — NYT
"Ukrainian officials appeared caught off guard by the announcement," the media outlet noted
Europeans don’t believe in 'Russian threat' propaganda — member of European parliament
Thierry Mariani added that although aggressive rhetoric can be heard from many European governments, voters will have the final say
Putin-Trump talk to become fourth in six weeks
The Russian leader announced his plans for the call while touring an exhibition of emerging Russian brands
Press review: US puts Russian oil buyers on notice and Trump hits reset on global trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 1st
Macron stays away from talking Ukraine peace terms in call with Putin
Dmitry Peskov said that the presidents of Russia and France exchanged views in detail
US notified Ukraine about suspending arms deliveries beforehand — State Department
Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce assured that US President Donald Trump is committed to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict
Orban believes it is not too late for Zelensky to choose for peace in Ukraine
"I warned him that time was not on his side," Hungarian Prime Minister noted
Terrorist training for attack on Crocus City Hall held since June 2023
They trained in Turkey and Afghanistan, said the documents reviewed by TASS
The Irtysh River should become international logistics route
Presently, most goods are transported by road and rail
Inflation slowdown, prospects of key rate reduction: statements by Central Bank chief
The Bank of Russia sees that inflation is slowing down faster than expected
Russia, Mongolia plan joint development of mineral deposits in border zone
Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said that Russia has already selected 34 promising sites, while Mongolia has identified 56 sites
EU countries wake up not because of Russia, but because of internal problems — Dmitriev
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund mentioned immigration, economic stagnation, rising debt, defense spending, youth unemployment, high spending on electricity and censorship among the reasons
China, EU should promote peaceful settlement of international disputes — Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minister called on both sides "to uphold multilateralism and free trade, safeguard international rules and order, promote peaceful resolution of international disputes"
Iranian nuclear facilities seriously damaged by US strikes — top Iranian diplomat
Abbas Araghchi said that no one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow
Elysee Palace initiates Macron-Putin call — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian president had "repeatedly stated his willingness to engage in dialogue"
Explosion in downtown Lugansk kills one person, injures three — authorities
Law enforcement agencies are working to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the incident
Two dead, 15 injured in explosions on highway in Zhitomir — authorities
"In the village of Berezina near Zhitomir, two explosions occurred on international highway M-06," head of the Zhitomir regional administration Vitaly Bunechko said
Russia harvests grain from 1.2 mln hectares in 2025 — Agriculture Ministry
Deputy Minister Andrey Razin noted that the sowing of spring crops in Russia is almost complete, with only about 2.5% of the total planned area remaining to be sown
Ukraine to stoke flames in Russia-Azerbaijan situation — Kremlin
On July 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky
Discussing Russian memorandum in media may harm negotiations with Ukraine — Kremlin
The peace memorandum that the Russian delegation handed over to the Ukrainian negotiators at a recent round of talks in Istanbul demands for ensuring Ukraine’s neutrality and imposing a ban on any military activity by third countries on its soil
US not yet requested agreement for its new ambassador to Russia — TASS source
On June 27, the US Embassy said its head Lynne Tracy had ended its work in Russia and will leave the country soon
Senior Russian Navy commander Gudkov killed in Kursk Region — official
Primorye Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako added that Gudkov’s faithful friend Nariman Shikhaliyev, too, was killed
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry protests to Russian ambassador over Moscow’s steps — MFA
The ministry expressed deep concern over events in Yekaterinburg, alleging that forensic tests conducted in Azerbaijan contradict Moscow’s account of the deaths of two detainees accused of multiple murders and attempted murders in Yekaterinburg
Russia benefits from talks, Kremlin spokesman says after Putin and Macron spoke by phone
"The Russian president supports dialogue with people even if the volume of disagreements between, perhaps, critically exceeds the volume of issues that offer the possibility for joint efforts," Dmitry Peskov said
Making big families chic, ushering in a "new age" in tech: what Putin said at forum
Russia has to take a giant leap forward in the tech sphere, ushering the country into a "new era" of technological development, the president noted
Odessa port infrastructure sustains damage following explosions
According to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Kuleba, a "strike" was delivered on the port city
Europe’s resources to continue conflict with Russia in Ukraine dwindle — deputy
Thierry Mariani believes that the European leadership has now begun to think about how to avoid a "black winter" in the energy sector by the end of the year
Battlegroup West destroys 11 UAVs, 11 mortar crews of Ukrainian armed forces in one day
Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma added that the group's fighters continue to carry out combat missions in the special military operation zone
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
In the Lipetsk Region, a woman was killed when drone debris fell on a residential building, and two more people sustained wounds, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said
IN BRIEF: What is known about death of Lugansk ex-mayor from terrorist attack
Manolis Pilavov was blown up by a female suicide bomber, according to preliminary information
Ukraine to face collapse of its defenses if it loses control over airspace — journalist
Marc Champion pointed out that Israel managed to "blunt" the effect of the Iranian missile attacks by using a significant amount of its air defenses
Trump says he could consider deporting Musk
On June 28, Musk again criticized the White House-sponsored bill aiming to cut government spending as it was about to pass a vote in the Senate
Certain forces resent strategic, allied relations between Moscow, Baku — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the relationship between the two countries reflects "a period in time when we were part of one state"
Woman killed, two people injured as UAV debris falls in Lipetsk region
Governor Igor Artamonov clarified that signals about UAV debris falling are coming from different areas
Russia completes first stage of Kalashnikov cartridge plant in Venezuela
Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said the enterprise can already produce 70 million cartridges a year
Number of injured in explosions near Zhitomir rises to 24 — official
According to head of the Zhitomir regional administration Vitaly Bunechko, localization of the consequences of the explosions is still ongoing
US believes it has degraded Iran's nuclear program by two years — Pentagon
"At least intel assessments inside the Department (of Defense) assess that," US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell said
Trump says he will speak with Putin by phone at 10 a.m. EST
The Russian president earlier said he planned to hold phone talks with Trump on Thursday
Armenian parliament passes law permitting to nationalize Karapetyan’s Electric Networks
Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said the draft law was adopted with 65 votes in favor and 27 votes against
Press review: US arms well to Ukraine drying up and EU races to ink trade deal with Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 3rd
Russia's defense plans factor in Estonia’s readiness to host nuclear NATO jets — diplomat
"This is yet another element of the West's hostile and dangerous policy, which leads to an escalation of tensions, new strategic risks, and a heightened level of nuclear threats," Maria Zakharova said
Fewer arms supplied to Ukraine means closer end to Russia’s special military op — Kremlin
According to the earlier reports, the US Defense Department has suspended the supply of air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine due to a shortage of these weapons
Russia, Ukraine submitted completely opposed settlement memorandums, Russian diplomat says
Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said that the negotiations should aim to find ways to reconcile these positions
Britain’s calls for peace in Ukraine empty amid continued arms supplies — Russian envoy
In Andrey Kelin’s opinion, "London ignores the writing on the wall that Ukraine is headed for defeat on the battlefield and still tries to bolster it in every way, as if preparing it for negotiations where both sides will participate on equal footing"
Obama tried to frame Trump by report about alleged Russian interference — CIA head
According to John Ratcliffe, the goal was to create a report that nobody could question, so they "stamped it as Russian collusion and then classified it so nobody could see it"
Russian scientists know how to protect Arctic railways from 'ice lenses'
The lenses expand and unevenly lift the railway thus deforming rails and posing threat to traffic safety
Blasts obliterate two production facilities near Zhitomir — official
The local power facility said that the blasts disconnected 50 transformer substations and damaged three power lines
Press review: Putin, Macron break long silence and Washington softens on Syria
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 2nd
Russia demands consular access to its citizens arrested in Azerbaijan — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, work involving the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Azerbaijani embassy is currently underway between Russian and Azerbaijani diplomats
Drone attack carried out at facility in Russia’s Udmurtia — governor
According to Alexander Brechalov, the aftermath of the incident is currently being dealt with
Russia, China cultivate genuine multilateralism through BRICS, SCO — expert
According to Andrey Kortunov, such alliances fundamentally differ from Western-led structures, where "there is a clear leader who largely dictates the agenda"
American mercenary of Ukrainian army eliminated in Sumy direction — security forces
The mercenary fought with the intelligence services and was eliminated on June 29 in the Alekseyevka area in the Sumy Region
Kiev loses over 1,235 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russians in Azerbaijan need to exercise increased caution, prudence — Foreign Ministry
The statement read that in the current conditions, Russians should take into account the situation in the country when planning a trip there
Detained Russians in Azerbaijan, fake news, UN remarks: Foreign Ministry briefing
Maria Zakharova cautioned Russian citizens planning trips to Azerbaijan to take the current situation into account
Macron seeks to raise his popularity by contacting Russian president — expert
Earlier, a European Parliament member representing France, Thierry Mariani, said that Macron has the support of mere 20% of the country’s population
Lavrov does great work since Rutte even recalls Christ — MFA
Earlier, Mark Rutte awkwardly referred to the times of Jesus Christ in an attempt to discredit Sergey Lavrov’s lasting diplomatic career
Russia may respond asymmetrically to UK's Foreign Influence Registration Scheme — diplomat
Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said that the embassy "sent six pages of questions to the Foreign Office" in order to "clarify the vague and impenetrable nature of the parameters of this scheme"
Russian ambassador says Denmark may move to use Russian assets for EU needs
According to Vladimir Barbin, the Danish presidency is adamant that the expansion of the EU's geopolitical influence will contribute to strengthening stability in the world
Japanese opposition party leader rails against US influence over country
Taro Yamamoto emphasized that the US "can establish military bases wherever it wants in Japan"
No talks on peace deal with Israel until it stops occupation of Syria — TV
Syrian government source said that any reports about the possibility of signing a peace treaty between Syria and Israel "are premature at this stage"
Guterres abuses power with proposal to limit veto right in UN Security Council — Russia
Maria Zakharova said that a Security Council reform does not fall within the competence of the UN Secretariat
Russia, Belarus can overcome any difficulties together, says Russian president
The Russian leader noted in his congratulatory message that this holiday, the day of the Soviet Army's liberation of Minsk from the Nazi German invaders, is an important date for both Russian and Belarusian people
Russia boosts output of all kinds of armament — Industry Minister
According to Anton Alikhanov, Russia continues building up the capacity of the defense industry sector for the purposes of having the ability to meet all the needs of the special military operation and realize the export potential
Israeli TV claims Israel is secretly in contact with Russia regarding Iran, Syria
As Kan notes, the dialogue began "about a week" after the end of the campaign and in light of Moscow's signals about its readiness to "act as a mediator" between Iran and Israel
Trump to discuss suspending arms supplies to Ukraine with Zelensky — media
The US president will hold a phone call with Vladimir Zelensky on Friday
Kiev should consider Russian memorandum in light of ending US support — MP
"The situation on the battlefield is rapidly deteriorating for [Vladimir] Zelensky and co," Leonid Slutsky said
EU's militaristic trajectory poses threat to Russia — Foreign Ministry
Alexander Grushko noted that the European Union is morphing from a peaceful project into "something resembling a very aggressive military bloc"
Ukraine’s top brass acknowledges loss of part of Sumy Region
The Ukrainian army no longer controls areas around the settlements of Vodolagi, Basovka, Loknya, Novenkoye, and Belovody in the north of the Sumy Region
Putin promises to invite Trump to exchange films about Russian, US values
The head of state also thanked Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Zhizn I Delo Foundation for the Development of Creativity Nikolay Dunn for his work on organizing a network of inclusive film clubs, whose project was presented at the forum
US removes Rosoboronexport from list of Syria-related sanctions
Previously Rosoboronexport was repeatedly subject to US sanctions
Durov dismisses reports that Telegram leaves Russia as fake news
Pavel Durov also confirmed that the app introduced a fact-checking feature
Russian envoy calls idea of inviting Ukraine to UK-led coalition weak alternative to NATO
The UK-led coalition of ten northern European countries "mostly holds joint exercises even as they can provide troops for UN operations," Andrey Kelin explained
Russia to notify Sweden shortly about denunciation of nuclear data treaty — MFA
The statement comes after the Russian cabinet on June 24 published an order denouncing the agreement, which required the countries to exchange information about nuclear accidents and nuclear installations
US Intel assessments on Russia and 2016 election could be politically motivated — CIA
According to the report, the review identified "multiple procedural anomalies" that undermined the credibility of the ICA
