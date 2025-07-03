Mutual trade with friendly countries exceeds $550 bln — Novak

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Mutual trade with friendly countries has reached around $550 bln, with the exports share exceeding 85% while the share of imports surpassing 75%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Regarding targets, I would like to note that [Russia’s] trade with friendly countries grew from 46% to 82% over the past three years, having reached around $550 bln. Exports have been redirected to friendly countries roughly by more than 85%, while imports [total - TASS] about 75%," he said.

Moreover, Russia has redirected trade with Europe and the US to the market of friendly countries in recent years, Novak added.

"This primarily implies China, India, the countries of Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East. All this enables us to expand our geography and strengthen economic integration today," he stressed.

The share of Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports in its foreign trade structure is also on the rise, the official noted.