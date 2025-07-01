Magnit retailer opens first robotic distribution center in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The largest distribution center of Magnit retailer in Russia was opened in the Moscow Region, the press service of the Governor and the Government of the Moscow Region said.

Robotic technologies to be applied here make it possible to simply the work of the staff and enhance its efficiency.

"The relevant agreement was signed at the recently held St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The automated logistics facility was built in the territory of the Southern industrial park in the Podolsk municipal district. The first stage was commissioned in March and the second (the last one) - today," the press service said.

"The metropolitan region is growing and everything pertaining to hubs, logistics and marketplaces holds a very significant place in the economy of the Moscow Regioin," Governor Andrey Vorobyov said, cited by the press service.