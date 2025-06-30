Russia, Malaysia discuss potential opening of direct flights

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia and Malaysia have discussed the possibility of resuming direct flights, the Russian Transport Ministry said in a statement.

"The possibility of resuming flights between the countries was discussed additionally with colleagues from Malaysia," according to the statement released following the Global Transport Connectivity Forum, which was held in Istanbul on June 27-29.

Moreover, relevant issues of cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan in the transport sector were discussed at the forum. The parties focused on the project to build the Trans-Afghan Railway, the possible participation of Russian entities in projects to develop transport infrastructure in Uzbekistan, as well as the joint creation of new multimodal routes.