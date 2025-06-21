Agreements worth $80.3 bln signed at SPIEF-2025 — organizing committee

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. A total of 1,060 agreements amounting to 6.3 trillion rubles ($80.3 bln) were signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobakov announced at the forum’s closing press conference.

"As of this moment, prior to the start of this press briefing, 1,060 agreements had been signed totaling 6.3 trillion rubles. Naturally, we are only disclosing information that is not classified as commercial confidentiality," Kobakov emphasized.

He noted that the overall atmosphere of the forum was marked by a strong sense of optimism about the recovery of business relations.

The SPIEF program featured over 350 events, including 24 business dialogues with major partner countries and regions.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.