Western oil and gas companies not in talks about their return to Russia — Deputy PM Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian government is not currently negotiating with Western oil and gas companies about their return to Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We are not negotiating. <...> No one has contacted me or written any letters," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

