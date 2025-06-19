Russia, Belarus fully switch to payments in national currencies — deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The share of mutual payments between Russia and Belarus in national currencies totaled 98.8% in the first quarter of 2025. Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchik said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are increasing the share of mutual payments in national currencies. According to our data, it totaled 98.8% in the first quarter of 2025. In other words, it can be said that we have completely shifted to mutual payments in national currencies," Overchuk said.

