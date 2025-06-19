Trade turnover between Russia, Saudi Arabia up four-fold in Q1 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and the Saudi Arabia climbed four-fold in Q1 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said following a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman.

"Trade turnover between the two countries soared almost four-fold in Q1 2025," Novak was quoted as saying on the website of the Russian cabinet.

Bilateral trade increased by more than 62% in 2024, he noted. Moreover, more than 40 joint Russian-Saudi investment projects were implemented in the field of information technologies, transport, infrastructure, petrochemicals, and other sectors over the past ten years, Novak added.

