Russian stock indices rising on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with the upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.87% to 2,788.94 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index ticked up by 1.6% to 1,116.17 points. The yuan stayed flat at 10.89 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index resumes its growth today. The benchmark tries to penetrate above 2,770 points. Anchoring there will be important. The geopolitical situation in the Middle East favors the market - the parties continue exchanging strikes, oil is still at a high level with prospects to grow further. The upcoming SPIEF is a locally positive piece of news," Lyudmila Rokotyanskaya from BCS Investment World said in a comment.

BCS Investment World believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range above 2,770 points tomorrow.