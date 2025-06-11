Russian authorities working to simplify payments for foreign tourists — minister

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian authorities are working to simplify payments for foreign tourists in the country, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said during the International Tourism Forum Let’s Travel.

"We have the issue of payments on our agenda. For foreign tourists who fly here, we need to create all the conditions so that they can comfortably pay. There are several products. We are developing a "tourist card". Here I would like to thank our colleagues from Malaysia, the first payment was made remotely," he said.

The minister noted that Russian banks are also developing the possibility of paying for foreigners using a QR code.

"An account is opened with identification in accordance with all strict rules, everything is identified, money is transferred. A tourist arrives, receives a card at the airport and pays calmly. Then everything that he has not spent is transferred back to him. Such mechanisms should be developed," Reshetnikov explained.

The Fifth International Tourism Forum "Let’s Travel!" is underway in Moscow from June 10 to 15. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the official support of the Russian government, the Economic Development Ministry. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.