RuStore expands into Vietnamese market

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. RuStore, the Russian app store, is expanding into the Vietnamese market. The decision is expected to help Vietnamese companies launch their products for the Russian market, the press service of RuStore told TASS.

"The official app store RuStore is announcing its expansion into the Vietnamese market. This will allow Vietnamese companies to launch their products quickly among the Russian audience, while RuStore will be able to add global hits from Southeastern Asia to the app library," the press service said.

For the convenience of Vietnamese developers, RuStore offers streamlined registration and monetization tools, including in-game purchases, subscriptions, and advertising models, the company said. "The Vietnamese market is of particular interest to RuStore due to the rapid growth of its digital economy. Vietnam ranks third in the world in terms of the number of mobile game publishers. Last year, three of the top ten most downloaded mobile hits in the world were developed in Vietnam," the press service noted.

According to CEO of RuStore Dmitry Pankrushev, there is potential for the development of Vietnamese services on the Russian market. "More than half of all foreign payments in RuStore are made through Asian services. As foreign partners’ interest grows, we are ready to provide platform localization and organize specialized support for local developers," he added.