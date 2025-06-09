Catapult of UTS-800 trainer successfully passes trials

YEKATERINBURG, June 9. /TASS/. The catapult of UTS-800 trainer aircraft designer by the Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) successfully passed trials. A series of tests was held to eject mannequins in various flight regimes, the enterprise said.

"The complex of emergency rescue means (KSAP-800) of the UTS-800 trainer aircraft was successfully tested. A series of bench experiments with the ejection of mannequins in various flight regimes was held. KSAP-800 provides for a safe leaving of the aircraft in the whole range of altitudes and speed of UTS-800," it said.

UZGA designed KSAP-800 together with Zvezda plant. It ensures safe joint erection of pilots from the aircraft. The complex has guiding rails, serial K-93 catapult chairs, a logic unit for UTS-800, and onboard electric power supply.

UTS-800 is powered by a turboprop engine and is equipped with ejected seats and an oxygen system, air conditioning, anti-icing system and other onboard equipment. There is an anti-overload suit for the pilot. The aircraft is highly maneuverable, enjoys a high horizontal speed and lifting power, and can operate day and night. The temperature range is minus 30 plus 45 degrees Centigrade. The maximum speed is 460 km/h, the flight range is 1,200 km, maximum altitude is 6,000 meters. The aircraft can take off from runways with artificial and dirt cover.