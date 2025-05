MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Consumer lending growth will be close to zero as of the end of 2025, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Olga Polyakova said at the 7th Congress of the Association of Russian Banks.

"The portfolio contracted in consumer lending and this segment, from our standpoint, will continue slowing down and we expect dynamics of about zero in annual terms," she said.

The mortgage lending segment is expected to grow from 3% to 8%, according to the forecast of the Bank of Russia.