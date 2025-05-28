Industrial production in Russia grows by 1.2% in January-April 2025

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The volume of industrial production in Russia rose by 1.2% in January-April 2025 compared to the same period last year. In April of this year, industrial production increased by 1.5% compared to April 2024, according to data from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In April, compared to March of this year, industrial production declined by 4.2%.

The extraction of mineral resources in Russia decreased by 3% year-on-year for the January-April period, while production in manufacturing sectors increased by 4.2%. The sectors of electricity, gas, steam supply, and air conditioning saw a decline of 2.7%, and the water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation sector declined by 1%.