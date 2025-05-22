Global LNG carriers’ fleet up 7.5% in 2024 — report

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The global fleet for liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation grew by 7.5% year on year to 742 vessels, the International Gas Union (IGU) said in its report.

During the period until 2031, 337 gas carriers more will be built.

"In total, 7,065 commercial voyages with LNG were registered over the year, which is just 0.9% more than in 2023, broadly in line with stagnating LNG production. On the contrary, the active fleet for LNG carriage expanded significantly, having reached 742 vessels by the end of 2024," the report indicates.