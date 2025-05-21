Libya seeks to renew contracts with Russian companies in oil and gas sector

TUNISIA, May 21. /TASS/. Libya seeks to renew contracts with Russian companies in the oil and gas sector, a representative of the Presidential Council of Libya, which carries out functions of the head of state, told TASS.

"We see promising opportunities for cooperation, especially in the field of reconstruction (infrastructure and energy projects), security (training Libyan forces and the fight against terrorism) and the economy," he said.

According to him, as for economic cooperation, Libya sees the "resumption of contracts with Russian companies in the oil and gas sector" as promising.

Touching on the political aspect of relations, the official said that the Presidential Council "appreciates Russia's support at international forums in defense of the unity and sovereignty of Libya."

"We have also repeatedly called, perhaps the most important of them [calls] - during the meeting of the two presidents (Chairman of the Presidential Council Mohammed al-Menfi and Russian President Vladimir Putin - TASS) in St. Petersburg - to urgently intensify the activities of the joint committee," he said.

The Chairman of the Presidential Council met with the Russian President in July 2023, when he came to St. Petersburg to participate in the Russia-Africa summit.

Since 2011, the presence of foreign companies, including Russian ones, has significantly reduced in Libya due to the high level of tension in the country and problems in the energy sector. Many contracts have been suspended.

In May 2024, Elgaidi Ali Saidi Saad, Minister of Investment of the State of Libya, told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum forum that the Libyan side was ready to conclude an agreement with Tatneft on the construction of an oil refinery in Libya.