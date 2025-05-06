Russian exports to US up 1.5 times in March 2025

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. The volume of import of Russian goods to the US totaled $523 mln in March 2025, up 53.8% against February, according to data published in the report of the Department of Commerce.

According to the document, the trade turnover between the two countries equaled $573 mln, having increased by 47% from the figure in February ($390 mln). Exports of US goods to Russia stayed flat in monthly terms and amounted to $50 mln.

As indicated in documents released by the Department of Commerce, imports of Russian goods by the US are growing for the third time in a row.