Apple to shift all iPhone output to India in coming years — Indian communications minister

NEW DELHI, May 6. /TASS/. Apple will entirely relocate its iPhone manufacturing to India in the coming years, Indian Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said at a conference in New Delhi.

"Apple has decided to source and produce all its mobile phones in India in the years to come," Scindia said as quoted by Press Trust of India news agency.

"When you invest in India, you are choosing affordability, you are choosing reliability, you are choosing originality," he added.

Scindia emphasized the investment in India at present is not just an act of goodwill alone but it makes economic sense for every original equipment manufacturer.

Earlier it was reported that amid the trade war between Washington and Beijing, Apple is seeking to relocate its iPhone assembly operations from China to India. In March, the company shipped 600 tons of iPhones worth $2 billion from India to the United States, a record monthly figure.

By the end of 2026, Apple plans to produce most of the smartphones sold in the United States at Indian factories. India currently accounts for about 18% of global iPhone output. China's share in their production is more than 75%.